Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministryReuters | Panama City | Updated: 23-01-2021 04:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 04:59 IST
Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American country's health ministry said on Friday.
The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe who entered Panama on Jan. 5 from South Africa. The person did not show symptoms and has been isolated, the ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Panama
- South Africa
- Zimbabwe
- Central American
ALSO READ
Panama attorney general to seek Odebrecht's unpaid fines
Panama to ease some coronavirus curbs later this week
IMF approves $2.7 bln line of credit to Panama for pandemic fallout
Venezuela reopens flights to Panama and Dominican Republic
IMF approves Panama's request for US$2.7bn Precautionary and Liquidity Line