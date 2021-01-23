Left Menu
Nepal brings back bodies of 18 migrants from Malaysia

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 21:58 IST
Nepal brings back bodies of 18 migrants from Malaysia
Nepal on Saturday brought back the bodies of 18 migrant workers from Malaysia which is one of the major labour destinations for Nepali workers.

The country's national flag-carrier Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought the 18 bodies and mortal remains of one Nepali in its wide-body A330 aircraft as part of its corporate social responsibility, according to officials.

The bodies of those who died in Malaysia in the past couple of months could not be brought back to their homeland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the people died due to heart attacks while some of them committed suicide.

There are 37 more bodies waiting to be sent back to Nepal, the NAC said, adding that necessary preparations were underway to bring back the remaining ones.

