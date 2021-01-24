Mexico reports 20,057 new coronavirus cases, 1,470 more deaths

Mexico reports 20,057 new coronavirus cases, 1,470 more deathsReuters | Monterrey | Updated: 24-01-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 06:48 IST
Mexico's Health Ministry on Saturday reported 20,057 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 1,470 additional fatalities, bringing the country's total to 1,752,347 cases and 149,084 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
