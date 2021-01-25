Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take COVID-19 tests

Bulgarian health authorities say they have so far recorded eight cases of the new variant that was first identified in Britain. "Today we will undertake actions to make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union," Angelov told a government meeting.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:11 IST
Bulgaria to make all incoming travellers take COVID-19 tests
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bulgaria will make everyone coming into the country take COVID-19 tests to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, health minister Kostandin Angelov said on Monday. Bulgarian health authorities say they have so far recorded eight cases of the new variant that was first identified in Britain.

"Today we will undertake actions to make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers that want to enter the country, including from the European Union," Angelov told a government meeting. The country has seen a significant drop in new infections in recent weeks and is planning to ease some restrictions and reopen secondary schools, shopping malls and gyms from Feb. 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

An organisation representingfarm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtraon January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhiborders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionarysaid on Monday.The march will sta...

Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department. Meanwhile, the c...

Pakistani dissident Baloch activist buried amid tight security

A 37-year-old Pakistani dissident from ethnic Baloch community and women right activist, who died in exile in Canada, was brought home and buried in her village in the restive Balochistan province amid tight security, officials said on Mond...

Prabhu urges commerce ministry to address issues of service exporters

Former Union minister Suresh Prabhu has requested the commerce ministry to address the concerns of service exporters as the sectors helps in containing the countrys trade deficit.In a letter to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021