Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be protective against new variants

Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine expected to be protective against new variantsReuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:05 IST
Moderna Inc said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies against new variants of COVID-19 found in the UK and South Africa.
A two-dose regimen of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be protective against emerging strains detected to date, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Moderna Inc
- Moderna