PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:25 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10.20 pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.20 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4993 4908 62------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 887066 878528 7149------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16819 16745 56------------------------------------------------------------Assam 217017 213674 1078------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 259979 256230 1483------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 20749 20273 334------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 297108 288582 3630------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3363 3357 2------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 634072 621565 10813------------------------------------------------------------Goa 52977 51448 762------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 259487 250763 4379------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 267321 262929 3014------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 57245 55860 961------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 124083 121070 1929------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 118360 116524 1064------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 936426 917361 12200------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 893639 819156 3624------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 9687 9493 129------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 253857 246558 3791------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 2010948 1915344 50815------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 28997 28442 369------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13732 13475 146------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 4351 4298 9------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 12079 11753 78------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 334430 331284 1906------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 38878 37953 645------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 172089 164377 5560------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 316845 311117 2760------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 6072 5824 133------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 835280 818147 12320------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 293401 288577 1590------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 33348 32898 388------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 95702 91221 1635------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 598907 583470 8624------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 568355 552082 10122------------------------------------------------------------Total 10677662 10345286 153560------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 9141 16239 119------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Arunachal Pradesh as the state has not released its health bulletin yet.

In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,06,67,736 and the death toll at to 1,53,470. The ministry said that 1,03,30,084 people have so far recovered from the infection.

