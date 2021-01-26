Britain confident of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccine supplies -minister

Britain confident of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccine supplies -ministerReuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:02 IST
Britain's Minister for COVID Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday he was confident both AstraZeneca and Pfizer would honour their COVID-19 vaccine supply agreements with the UK.
Responding to reports that the European Union had threatened to block supplies of vaccines to the United Kingdom, he told Sky News: "I'm confident that they (AstraZeneca and Pfizer) will both deliver for us the quantities that we need to meet our mid-February target and of course beyond that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
