COVID-19 vaccine supplies continue to be tight, UK minister says

COVID-19 vaccine supplies continue to be tight, UK minister saysReuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:27 IST
Supplies of COVID-19 vaccine in Britain remain tight, Britain's COVID-19 vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, saying he was confident Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna would meet supply commitments. "Supplies are tight... they continue to be," he told BBC TV.
"Any new manufacturing process is going to have challenges, it's lumpy and bumpy, (then) it gets better, it stabilises and improves going forward."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
