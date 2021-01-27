Left Menu

Maha: 47,470 health workers get vaccines, total 1,78,371 now

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:30 IST
Maha: 47,470 health workers get vaccines, total 1,78,371 now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 47,470 health workersor 77 per cent of the targeted workers for the day wereadministered COVID-19 vaccine doses across 528 centres inMaharashtra on Wednesday, a senior official said.

With this, a total of 1,78,371 health workers havebeen vaccinated so far, Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretaryof the state public health department said.

While most of the health workers were administereddoses of Covishield vaccine, some others from six districtsAmravati, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Solapur and Aurangabad- weregiven Covaxin, he said.

''As many as 47,470 health workers received their firstjab of the vaccine at 528 centres,'' he said.

Gadchiroli district reported 126 per cent vaccination,while Satara, Dhule, Jalna, Buldhana and Wardha districtsachieved 100 per cent vaccination of health workers selectedin the first drive, he said.

