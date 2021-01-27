Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:50 IST
Gujarat: 353 test COVID-19 positive; active cases below 4,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat reported 353 newcoronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 2,60,220,while 462 patients recovered from the infection, the statehealth department said.

With one more death - reported from Ahmedabad - thestate's COVID-19 fatalities rose to 4,382, it said.

As many as 462 patients were discharged during theday, pushing the number of recovered cases to 2,51,862, saidthe department in a release.

With this, the state's COVID-19 recovery rate improvedfurther to 96.79 per cent, it said.

There are now 3,976 active cases in Gujarat, with 43patients being on ventilators, the release said.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported 75 new cases eachfollowed by Rajkot 64 and Surat 47.

Ahmedabad district's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to61,770, while the death toll went up to 2,291 with one morefatality, the release said.

Surat's COVID-19 tally rose to 52,002 with 47 newcases, said the department.

These four districts together accounted for 74 percent of the total COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday.

Among other districts, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha andGandhinagar reported nine cases each, Junagadh eight, Morbisix, Bharuch, Kutch and Narmada five each.

Meanwhile, the health department said a total of3,787 beneficiaries were vaccinated across three centres onWednesday, taking the number of people inoculated againstCOVID-19 so far in Gujarat to 95,909.

The Union Territory of Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Damanand Diu reported one new case.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the UT roseto 3,365, while the recoveries stood at 3,358, an officialrelease said.

There are five active cases in the UT, which hasreported two deaths so far.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,60,220, new cases 353, deaths 4,382, active cases3,976, people tested so far (figure not released).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

