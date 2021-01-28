Left Menu

S.Korea to begin COVID-19 vaccinations for general public in Q3 - KDCA

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-01-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 11:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea said on Thursday it would begin COVID-19 vaccinations for the general public in the third quarter of this year, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.

Inoculations would begin in February starting with key groups, including medical workers and the elderly in nursing homes, Jeong said.

The country said it aimed to reach "herd immunity" levels through mass vaccinations by November.

