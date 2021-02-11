Ireland sees strict COVID-19 measures at least until Easter - PM

Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. The government hopes to drop restrictions on the construction sector and reopen schools in early March, but restrictions on travel, visiting other households and on retail and hospitality are likely to remain in place, he told RTE radio.

"Certainly we are looking at continuation of high levels of restrictions until the Easter period," Martin said.

