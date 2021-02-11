Left Menu

Ireland sees strict COVID-19 measures at least until Easter - PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:28 IST
Ireland sees strict COVID-19 measures at least until Easter - PM

Ireland expects to retain strict COVID-19 health measures at least until Easter, Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. The government hopes to drop restrictions on the construction sector and reopen schools in early March, but restrictions on travel, visiting other households and on retail and hospitality are likely to remain in place, he told RTE radio.

"Certainly we are looking at continuation of high levels of restrictions until the Easter period," Martin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 201 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok Thailand, February 11 ANIXinhua Thailand confirmed 201 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday while the number of cases via daily active testing has gradually reduced, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administr...

A flat New Year for Seoul pancake houses as COVID-19 curbs hit festivities

On Lunar New Year holidays, Lee Soon-ais pancake house in Seoul is usually packed with customers while others queue outside.This year, however, the pancake alley where she and a number of competitors run their businesses is eerily quiet. Pa...

MEIL completes the Polavaram Spillway pillers

POLAVARAM, India, Feb. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- One more milestone achieved today in Polavaram Project. The most critical and important part of the project, the Spillway pillers construction, has completed on Thursday. With this, the dreams o...

UP: Woman's body found by roadside, murder suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found dead by the roadside near Bagrai Khurd village here on Thursday in a suspected case of murder, police said.Yashoda, a native of Pyana Kalan village of the district, was living in Kailashpuri area under Khurja D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021