Russia reports 14,861 new COVID-19 cases, 502 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia reports 14,861 new COVID-19 cases, 502 deaths in past 24 hoursReuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 13:00 IST
Russia reported 14,861 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 1,963 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,057,698 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 502 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 79,696.
