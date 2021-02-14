Left Menu

Gujarat sees 247 new COVID-19 cases, 270 recoveries

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-02-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 20:16 IST
Gujarat on Sunday reported 247fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally ofinfections to 2,65,244, the state Health department said.

With one more person succumbing to the viral infectionin Ahmedabad, the state's overall toll went up to 4,401, itsaid.

A total of 270 people were discharged after treatmentduring the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to2,59,104, the department said in a release. The state is nowleft with 1,739 active cases.

During the day, 6,983 eligible beneficiaries werevaccinated at 317 booths in Gujarat, taking the total numberof inoculations under the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination driveso far to 7,91,602.

Among cities, Vadodara recorded the highest number of60 new cases, followed by 50 in Ahmedabad, 39 in Rajkot, 38 inSurat, six in Junagadhh while Gandhinagar and Anand eachreported seven new cases. Kutch and Narmada each added fivefresh cases, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases 2,65,244, new cases 247, death toll 4,401, discharged2,59,104, active cases 1,739, people tested so far - figuresnot released.

The Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and NagarHaveli reported no new cases or recovery during the day.

The UT's overall count of COVID-19 cases stands at3,372, and the number of recoveries is 3,368, leaving it withtwo active cases, both in Daman, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

