Maha: Colleges reopen in rural areas of Thane after 11 months

Colleges reopened in rural partsof Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, after being shutfor nearly 11 months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Collector Rajesh Narvekar in an order issued on Sundayallowed reopening of colleges only in rural areas of thedistrict.

The order said only 50 per cent attendance will beallowed in a day and the educational institutions will have tostrictly follow all COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

Action will be taken against colleges which are foundto be violating the regulations and not holding sessions asspecified in the order, the collector said.

With regard to colleges falling under urban limits,directions of the municipal corporation concerned will beapplicable, he said.

On Sunday, Thane reported 354 new cases of COVID-19,taking the tally in the district to 2,57,745.

So far, 6,202 people have died of the viral infectionin the district, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)