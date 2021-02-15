Left Menu

Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said around 1.8 million vaccine doses would be acquired from China. He did not give further details. Last week, West African nation Senegal paid $3.7 million for 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine - nearly $19 per shot.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-02-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 12:56 IST
Zimbabwe receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A plane carrying Zimbabwe's first coronavirus vaccines, 200,000 doses donated by China, arrived in the capital Harare on Monday. A further 600,000 doses from China are set to arrive in early March, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said last week. It is unclear how much the cash-strapped southern African nation will pay for the second batch of the vaccines from China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

Zimbabwe's Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, head of the delegation receiving the vaccines that included the finance minister, said frontline health workers would be the first to be vaccinated. "This is a timely donation...our people have suffered from this pandemic. The vaccine offers the possibility that our people who have borne the brunt of the economic ravages of the pandemic might finally turn a new page," Chiwenga said.

Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million for vaccine procurement, and is looking to buy 20 million doses in efforts to immunise about 60% of its population and achieve herd immunity. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said around 1.8 million vaccine doses would be acquired from China. He did not give further details.

Last week, West African nation Senegal paid $3.7 million for 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine - nearly $19 per shot. Only a handful of African nations have begun giving vaccinations as the continent scrambles to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion people, even as many richer nations are racing ahead with mass immunisation programmes.

The African Union says it has secured roughly 670 million doses for the African continent. Zimbabwe is also negotiating with Russia over the procurement of its Sputnik vaccines and was expecting more doses from India and COVAX.

The country has so far reported close to 35,000 confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 1,400 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's ex-president Zuma fails to show at corruption inquiry

South Africas former president Jacob Zuma did not show up on Monday at an inquiry into corruption during his time in office, despite the countrys top court ordering him to appear.Zumas lawyers confirmed in a letter to the inquiry that Zuma ...

Anatomy of a conspiracy: With COVID, China took leading role

The rumors began almost as soon as the disease itself. Claims that a foreign adversary had unleashed a bioweapon emerged at the fringes of Chinese social media the same day China first reported the outbreak of a mysterious virus.Watch out f...

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal beats Fabio Fognini to reach quarter-finals

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal booked his 13th Australian Open quarterfinal berth after defeating Italys Fabio Fognini on Monday. The Australian Open 2009 champion surged past Fognini 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to keep alive his hopes of winning a r...

Bitcoin rally falters just short of $50,000 as investors take profit

Bitcoin stalled just short of the 50,000 mark on Monday and other cryptocurrencies slipped, as investors took profit from a record-breaking rally that is being driven by a worldwide shift in investor and public attitudes towards digital ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021