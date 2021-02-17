Left Menu

Indonesian public workers, traders next in line for shots

Public workers, people over 60 and traders and security personnel are next in line for COVID-19 shots in Indonesia on Wednesday, after more 1.1 million mostly health workers received the vaccine in the first phase of inoculation.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:32 IST
Public workers, people over 60 and traders and security personnel are next in line for COVID-19 shots in Indonesia on Wednesday, after more 1.1 million mostly health workers received the vaccine in the first phase of inoculation. The second phase started at Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia's biggest textile bazaar, with the target of at least 55,000 traders who will be getting China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine.

President Joko Widodo said the second stage of the vaccination programme is targeting 38.5 million people — 16.9 million public workers and 21.5 million elderly people. In all, Indonesia plans to vaccine 181 million people, or 70% per cent of the population. “We hope that public workers, including security officers, market traders, journalists, athletes, and staff at the shops and malls will get the vaccine. Other provinces will follow after it started in Jakarta. So we hope that the number of vaccinations will drastically increase every day,” Widodo told a news conference. The government is prioritising seven provinces on Java and Bali islands that are categorised as red zones because of the high number of cases. The second phase is expected to last through May. Indonesia has reported more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases with 33,596 deaths.

