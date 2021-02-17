EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increased

European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had "drastically" increased.

The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo Fisher, had been seen as the main cause of a large cut in supplies by the Anglo-Swedish firm to the EU in the first quarter of this year.

