EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increased

EU says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine production capacity in Belgium has sharply increasedReuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:18 IST
European Union industry commissioner Thierry Breton said on Wednesday the COVID-19 vaccine production capacity of a factory in Belgium that produced shots for AstraZeneca had "drastically" increased.
The factory, now owned by U.S. firm Thermo Fisher, had been seen as the main cause of a large cut in supplies by the Anglo-Swedish firm to the EU in the first quarter of this year.
