Over 1.22 lakh beneficiaries administered first dose of COVID in single day in Rajasthan

Over 1.22 lakh beneficiaries were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a single-day in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Heath Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said that 1,22,030 frontline workers and 337 health workers got the jabs on Wednesday. He said that the frontline workers who were administered the dose were from the Panchayti Raj institutions. Mahajan said that this is the largest number of doses to be given to employees of a single department on a single-day under the vaccination programme that started on January 16. He said that the department has succeeded in achieving about 95 per cent of the target set for the day.

So far, the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 7,44,632 beneficiaries in the state. According to Mahajan, about 71 per cent of the target has been achieved so far in the ongoing vaccination programme in Rajasthan.

