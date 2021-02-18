Left Menu

BioNTech says will provide vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing

Germany's BioNTech SE said it plans to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, after the island complained the firm pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug, but added that the deal was still pending and had not been torn up.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 14:46 IST
BioNTech says will provide vaccines to Taiwan, talks ongoing

Germany's BioNTech SE said it plans to provide COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, after the island complained the firm pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday officials were on the verge of announcing the deal in December when BioNTech pulled the plug, but added that the deal was still pending and had not been torn up. While he did not directly say China was to blame, Chen implied there was a political dimension to the decision as "certain people don't want Taiwan to be too happy".

In an emailed statement late Wednesday, the company said it was planning on providing vaccine to Taiwan, though did not give details. "BioNTech is committed to help bringing an end to the pandemic for people across the world and we intend to supply Taiwan with our vaccine as part of this global commitment. Discussions are ongoing and BioNTech will provide an update."

Speaking on Thursday, Chen welcomed the news and expressed his confidence they would be able to complete the deal. "Taiwan has had many business contacts with Germany in the past, and it is also a trusted business partner," he said.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly sparred with the island over the coronavirus pandemic. Taiwan has been angered by China's assertion that only it can speak for the island on the international stage about the subject, while Taiwan has accused China of lack of transparency.

BioNTech signed a deal with Chinese firm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd to exclusively develop and commercialize COVID-19 vaccine products developed using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. In return it agreed to pay up to $85 million in licensing fees and invest $50 million for a stake in the German firm.

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is U.S. firm Pfizer Inc. Chen said they had had no direct contact with Fosun. The company has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters on its role in any vaccine supply to Taiwan.

However, in a strongly worded statement on Thursday, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said Taiwan was trying to "circumvent" Fosun and that it was "purely fictitious" China was behind the initial deal being nixed. "We advise the politicians of the Democratic Progressive Party they cannot shirk their responsibility by spreading rumours and slander," it said, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

BioNTech's development and distribution partner for the rest of the world is U.S. firm Pfizer Inc. Taiwan announced late in December said it had agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from UK drugmaker AstraZeneca, with the rest coming from the COVAX global vaccine programme and an unidentified company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's fuel subsidy hangover bodes ill for state finances

Dauda Adekanbi drives one of the hundreds of yellow minibusses that weave through Lagos, Nigerias thrumming commercial capital.Customers line up despite the coronavirus pandemic. But he has a different problem rising petrol prices. Fuel is ...

Nursery admission process begins in city

The process for admissions in schools across the national capital began on Thursday.The application window will close on March 4.The Directorate of Education DoE had last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respite for anxious pa...

Trident Limited bags first prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020

New Delhi India, February 18 ANIBusinessWire India Trident Limited, a leading player in Home Textiles globally, has been awarded the Joint First Prize at FICCI Water Awards 2020 in the category of Industrial Water Use Efficiency. The FICCI ...

World shares mostly lower after mixed day on Wall Street

World shares were mostly lower Thursday after a mixed session on Wall Street, where losses by technology and industrial companies offset other gains. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo and Hong Kong but were flat in Paris and London. Shanghai advance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021