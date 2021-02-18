Left Menu

Guinea in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Guinea is in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have the doses by the end of February, health ministry official Mohamed Lamine Yansane said on Thursday.

Sixty doses of the vaccine were previously provided to the West African country on an experimental basis, with President Alpha Conde and some ministers among those vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

