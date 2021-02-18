Guinea in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

Guinea in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 16:33 IST
Guinea is in talks to obtain 400,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and expects to have the doses by the end of February, health ministry official Mohamed Lamine Yansane said on Thursday.
Sixty doses of the vaccine were previously provided to the West African country on an experimental basis, with President Alpha Conde and some ministers among those vaccinated.
