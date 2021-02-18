Left Menu

UK Black and South Asian groups lagging behind white people in COVID-19 vaccinations

Britain's drug regulator has said the vaccines are safe. The government is banking on the biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in its history as the escape route from a series of national lockdowns and their crippling economic impact.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:39 IST
UK Black and South Asian groups lagging behind white people in COVID-19 vaccinations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Only 55% of Black people in England aged between 70 to 79 had been vaccinated against COVID-19 by Feb. 11, compared to 86% of white people in this age group, according to early research on England's coronavirus vaccination program. Among people from South Asian backgrounds, the figure stood at 73 percent, according to a study by OpenSafely, run by the University of Oxford and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

These ethnic groups have been particularly hard-hit by COVID-19 with a disproportionate number of deaths. Government advisers have said that factors such as living circumstances and profession are driving the increased risk. Public health officials are calling for a more concerted campaign to address vaccine hesitancy as recent polls in Britain have shown that Black, Asian, and other minority groups are less open to getting the vaccine than white people because they worry about the vaccine's reliability. Britain's drug regulator has said the vaccines are safe.

The government is banking on the biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in its history as the escape route from a series of national lockdowns and their crippling economic impact. Britain, which was the first Western country to begin mass vaccinations in December, has vaccinated 15.94 million people with a first dose and 558,577 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Tikait to farmers

Asserting that they wont return home till the farm laws are repealed, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said farmers should be ready to sacrifice their standing crop for it.Tikait said the government should not be under...

Odisha: Bride elopes with boyfriend, groom marries minor sister

A bride elopedwith her boyfriend leaving the groom waiting in OdishasKalahandi district, following which her 15-year-old youngersister was married off with the man.The police rescued the girl from her in-laws house aschild marriage is prohi...

Maha budget likely to be presented on March 8

The Maharashtra government islikely to present the state budget on March 8, officials saidon Thursday.The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to commence in Mumbai from March 1, they said.The government is prepared to hold t...

MIT ID Innovation launches online certificate courses

Pune Maharashtra India, February 18 ANINewsVoir Innovation is the art of visualising and designing completely unique products and services or redesigning the existing and giving them a reality. It is an Innovation-first mindset approach tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021