Thailand reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Thailand on Friday reported 130 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 25,241.

One additional death was confirmed, taking fatalities to 83 overall, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.

