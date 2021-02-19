Thailand reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 1 death

Thailand reports 130 new coronavirus cases, 1 deathReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:10 IST
Thailand on Friday reported 130 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 25,241.
One additional death was confirmed, taking fatalities to 83 overall, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing.
