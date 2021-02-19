Left Menu

New Zealand vaccinators receive COVID-19 jab ahead of formal rollout

Bloomfield said a nationwide rollout, covering the country's population of just under 5 million, will take a full year. New Zealand has been one of the most successful countries in the world to curb the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer than 2,500 COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 26 deaths.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 10:53 IST
New Zealand vaccinators receive COVID-19 jab ahead of formal rollout

New Zealand officials injected a small group of medical professionals with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, in preparation for a wider rollout over the weekend. The group chosen for the test run were vaccinators who will be administering the inoculation to border and quarantine staff from Saturday.

Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said the test run gave vaccinators the opportunity to handle the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which requires ultra-low temperature storage. “Our trial run at the Auckland quarantine facility today has confirmed our processes and systems are ready,” he said.

New Zealand officials have prioritised inoculating the country's roughly 12,000 border and so-called Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) workers. Bloomfield said a nationwide rollout, covering the country's population of just under 5 million, will take a full year.

New Zealand has been one of the most successful countries in the world to curb the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer than 2,500 COVID-19 cases since March 2020 and 26 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for low blood pressure drug

Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Droxidopa capsules, used to treat low blood pressure.Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administrat...

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as tech slide resumes, jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday as investors resumed a shift out of big technology-related firms, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to a fragile recovery in the labor market. Shares of AppleInc, MicrosoftC...

INSIGHT-Divided over Draghi, Italy's 5-Star has an identity crisis

Italys 5-Star Movement, once a prototype for successful populist and anti-establishment parties around Europe, is at a crossroads. Does it fully embrace the political mainstream, or revert to being an outsider With support ebbing, its fate ...

NSANSA

NSANSA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021