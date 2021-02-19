African Union says Russia offers 300 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccine

African Union says Russia offers 300 mln doses of Sputnik V vaccineReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:55 IST
The African Union's vaccine procurement scheme said on Friday that Russia had been offered 300 million doses of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and that the offer included a financing package for member states wanting to secure the shot.
It said in a statement that the Sputnik V vaccine would be available for a period of 12 months starting May 2021, adding that member states had taken up all of the 270 million doses previously secured from AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson in "the first allocation phase".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
