Left Menu

Maha COVID-19 surge: Thane officials meet to assess situation

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:13 IST
Maha COVID-19 surge: Thane officials meet to assess situation

Civic and police officials inThane held a meeting on Friday to assess the COVID-19situation in view of the surge in cases in some parts ofMaharashtra, especially Vidarbha.

Officials said the meeting was chaired by ThaneMunicipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma who directed alldepartments to ensure COVID care facilities that had been usedduring the height of the outbreak can be reactivated as soonas the situation warrants.

Thane added 506 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and itsoverall tally currently stands at 2,59,125, while the deathtoll is 6,219.

Sharma said the positivity rate in the city had jumpedfrom 2.5 per cent earlier to around 5 per cent in the pastcouple of days, but added there were enough number of beds,ventilators etc to tackle a surge.

He, however, refused to speak about the possibility ofa lockdown in the city due to the spike in cases and calledsuch talk ''premature''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...

Canada says COVID-19 variants are boosting threat of a spring resurgence

A longer-range Canadian forecast shows new variants of COVID-19 will increase the threat of a spring resurgence unless enhanced public health measures are maintained, health officials said on Friday.The comments were the latest from medical...

Germany pledges additional 1.5 bln euros for COVAX and WHO

Germany will contribute an additional 1.5 billion euros to support global COVID-19 vaccination efforts and other programmes to fight the pandemic, increasing its overall pledge to 2.1 billion euros, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Frid...

BJP leader attacks NC, PDP for showing J-K in 'bad light' during foreign envoys' visit

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta on Friday hit out at National Conference, PDP and Congress leaders for showing Jammu and Kashmir in a bad light during the two-day visit of foreign envoys to the union territory.He said opposing the Centres ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021