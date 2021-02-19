Maha COVID-19 surge: Thane officials meet to assess situation

Civic and police officials inThane held a meeting on Friday to assess the COVID-19situation in view of the surge in cases in some parts ofMaharashtra, especially Vidarbha.

Officials said the meeting was chaired by ThaneMunicipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma who directed alldepartments to ensure COVID care facilities that had been usedduring the height of the outbreak can be reactivated as soonas the situation warrants.

Thane added 506 COVID-19 cases on Thursday and itsoverall tally currently stands at 2,59,125, while the deathtoll is 6,219.

Sharma said the positivity rate in the city had jumpedfrom 2.5 per cent earlier to around 5 per cent in the pastcouple of days, but added there were enough number of beds,ventilators etc to tackle a surge.

He, however, refused to speak about the possibility ofa lockdown in the city due to the spike in cases and calledsuch talk ''premature''.

