(OFFICIAL)-UPDATE 1-Citigroup lets Texas staff shelter in offices from cold snap

Citigroup Inc's employees in Texas can take shelter in the company's offices, a company executive said on Friday, as the U.S. state battles a severe winter storm that caused blackouts and disrupted water services.

"For our colleagues in Texas without power for days, our buildings continue to be available for those who need support," Sara Wechter, Citi's head of human resources, said https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6768277240653352960 in a LinkedIn post. The lender said it has 8,500 employees in Texas.

The historic winter storm in Texas caused five days of blackouts before the state's embattled power grid finally sprang back to life. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the severe weather, with health officials also saying COVID-19 vaccine shipments around Texas could be delayed.

