Left Menu

Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

Half the state's population was under a "must-boil" order to ensure water is safe. "We're overwhelmed, way more than we've been with COVID," said Kathuria, who works in several Austin-area emergency rooms.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 06:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 06:45 IST
Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush.

But Kathuria and some other doctors in Texas are saying they have never seen a more harrowing week than this one. Record-setting cold weather has cut water and grid energy supplies to hospitals across a wide swath of Texas. Electricity and water services were resuming, but many homes and some hospitals still did not have either on Friday. Half the state's population was under a "must-boil" order to ensure water is safe.

"We're overwhelmed, way more than we've been with COVID," said Kathuria, who works in several Austin-area emergency rooms. "This system failure has completely rocked us in our ERs - and in our own homes." Many hospital staffers have stayed in the medical facilities all week - knowing there was no heat or water at home. At least hospitals have generators for basic electricity. Some had water hauled in to fill tanks or hired water tankers. Others had running but not potable water.

Doctors in Austin, Houston and the Dallas area called the lack of water their biggest problem. Dialysis machines do not work without water, surgery equipment cannot be sterilized, and hands cannot be washed. Dr. Neil Gandhi, an emergency room physician and the regional medical director for the ER departments at Houston Methodist's seven hospitals in the area, said those facilities were at 90% operating capacity by Friday afternoon. Earlier in the week, two were able to take only emergency patients, Gandhi added.

"On top of the COVID pandemic, this has been a dual trauma event for both our patients and our providers," Gandhi said. Ambulances struggled to reach people on roads that were not cleared because Texas cities have few snow plows and not nearly enough salt on hand. Doctors in stand-alone emergency care locations who routinely call the 911 emergency number for ambulances to transfer patients to hospitals had to wait more than nine hours for any to arrive - if they were available at all.

Gandhi said that in Houston this week there were times when entire neighborhoods simply did not have any emergency medical services. Hospitals set up portable toilets. Inside, patient's toilets were flushed by tossing in a bucket of water. Less critical dialysis patients delayed treatment, while others limited their time on machines.

Rural hospitals across Texas were not only trying to treat patients under tough conditions, but also serving as de facto "warming centers" for the healthy, said John Henderson, president of the Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals. Even with warmer weather forecast for next week there could still be a sea of broken water pipes and other damage.

"We worried that when the sun comes out and the temperature goes up," Kathuria said, "that it's not necessarily the end in sight."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden declares ''America is back'' in welcome words to allies

President Joe Biden used his first address before a global audience Saturday to declare that America is back, the transatlantic alliance is back, after four years of a Trump administration that flaunted its foreign policy through an America...

U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks

The United States plans to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the White House said on Friday.Tehran and Washington have been ...

U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Friday he opposes President Joe Bidens nomination of Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her chances of getting the job and introducing a new obstacle for the Democrats agend...

UN gives green light to fund Lebanon tribunal for 2021

The UN Security Council has given a green light to keep the UN-backed tribunal investigating the 2005 assassination of Lebanons former prime minister Rafik Hariri operating and funded for at least this year.UN Secretary-General Antonio Gute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021