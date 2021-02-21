Left Menu

S.Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on Feb. 27, PM says

The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency. "On Feb. 26, 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in the country and the vaccines will be administered to medical staff treating coronavirus patients starting on Feb. 27," Chung told a government meeting, according to Yonhap.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 12:47 IST
S.Korea to begin using Pfizer coronavirus vaccines on Feb. 27, PM says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea will begin administering the first of 117,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Feb. 27, a day after the country begins its first vaccinations with AstraZeneca's products, the prime minister announced on Sunday.

Plans call for about 10 million high-risk people, including health care workers and staffers and some residents of assisted care facilities and nursing homes, to be inoculated by July. The first AstraZeneca vaccines are scheduled to be administered on Friday, with Pfizer's shots being deployed the next day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in remarks reported by Yonhap news agency.

"On Feb. 26, 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in the country and the vaccines will be administered to medical staff treating coronavirus patients starting on Feb. 27," Chung told a government meeting, according to Yonhap. The authorities have said they will not use AstraZeneca vaccine on people aged 65 and older until more efficacy data becomes available, reversing an earlier decision.

Aside from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, South Korea has also reached agreements with Moderna, Novavax Inc, Johnson & Johnson, and global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, for the supply of their vaccines. Chung announced last week that South Korea had struck additional deals with Novavax Inc for enough vaccines to cover 20 million people and with Pfizer to cover a further 3 million, making the total supply enough to cover 79 million people, though South Korea has a population of 52 million.

The government says its goal is to reach herd immunity by November, though leading South Korean medical experts have said that timetable will be practically impossible to achieve. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 416 more COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday, raising the total to 86,992.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet: Arun Singh.

Discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls at BJP meet Arun Singh....

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJP's new set of national office-bearers: Party general secretary Arun Singh.

PM Modi addressed meeting of BJPs new set of national office-bearers Party general secretary Arun Singh....

Sudan's central bank sharply devalues currency- banking sources

Sudans central bank set a new baseline exchange rate of 375 Sudanese pounds to the dollar in sharp devaluation on Sunday, banking sources said.The official exchange rate had previously stood at 55 pounds to the dollar, while the black marke...

Ashram chief in Odisha gets threat calls

The chief of a Kanya ashram inOdishas Kandhamal district founded by VHP leader SwamiLaxmanananda Saraswati has received threat calls prompting thepolice to tighten the security in the ashram, an officer saidon Sunday.The chief of Gurukul Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021