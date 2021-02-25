India reports 16,738 new coronavirus cases; highest since January 29

India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections, health ministry data showed on Thursday, for the highest daily jump since January 29, according to a Reuters tally. More than half came from the western state of Maharashtra, India's richest and home to its financial capital of Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.

India's tally of 11.05 million infections is the world's second-highest after the United States, and daily numbers are rising again after a lull in the last few months.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)