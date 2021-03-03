Left Menu

Portuguese hotels lost 73% of revenue in 2020, see long recovery ahead

Portugal's once-booming tourism sector suffered its worst results since the mid-1980s last year as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns worldwide grounded flights and kept visitors away. The fall in hotel occupancy rates was highest in Lisbon at 55%, according to AHP, followed by the autonomous regions of Acores and Madeira who saw a drop of around 45%.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 03-03-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 17:56 IST
Portuguese hotels lost 73% of revenue in 2020, see long recovery ahead
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Portuguese hotels lost 73% of total revenues last year compared to 2019, the Portuguese Hotel Association (AHP) said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic drastically curbed travel from abroad, weighing on the tourism-dependent economy.

Over 60% of hotels said they did not expect business to return to 2019 levels until early 2023, showed a survey of 502 hotels conducted by the association last month. Two-thirds of hotels were closed in January and February as Portugal imposed its second lockdown since the start of the pandemic to counter a surge in infection.

The majority of hotels do not expect to reopen until May. One in three hotels said they will either not reopen or are not sure when or whether they would. "The impact of these closures ... is brutal on total revenues for the hotel industry," Cristina Siza Vieira, CEO of the association, said in a video presentation.

"We know this will be another very hard year," she said. Portugal's once-booming tourism sector suffered its worst results since the mid-1980s last year as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns worldwide grounded flights and kept visitors away.

The fall in hotel occupancy rates was highest in Lisbon at 55%, according to AHP, followed by the autonomous regions of Acores and Madeira who saw a drop of around 45%. The Algarve suffered slightly less, registering a 33% fall. Portugal, which has recorded a total of 805,647 COVID-19 cases and 16,389 deaths, is under a nationwide lockdown after a devastating surge in infections and hospitalizations at the beginning of the year that has since slowed down sharply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing adjourned for third day

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday adjourned for a third day the bail hearing of 47 pro-democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion, a case that has exacerbated international concern over freedoms in the financial hub. The ...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Raya and Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure; San Diego Comic-Con to remain virtual and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Disneys Raya and the Last Dragon takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventureWalt Disney Cos latest animated movie, Raya and the Last Dragon, aims to offer a fresh take on a princ...

Mumbai: IT officials leave Anurag Kashyap's residence after conducting raid

Income Tax officials have left the residence of film director Anurag Kashyap in Mumbai after conducting a raid on Wednesday. Earlier today, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the properties of film director Anurag Kashyap, film produce...

UK to hike corporation tax to 25% from 19% from 2023, Sunak says

Britain will raise corporation tax to 25 from 19 from 2023, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. The government is providing business with over 100 billion pounds of support to get through this pandemic so it is fair and necessar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021