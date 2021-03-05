Guj CM urges MLAs above age of 60 to get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Left Menu

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday urged MLAs above the age of 60 to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Rupani made the appeal during the ongoing Budget Session of the legislative Assembly as soon as Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel arrived in the House after getting inoculated.

Patel, who handles the Health portfolio, received the jab along with his wife at state-run Sola Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

''Vaccination is necessary to protect ourselves from coronavirus pandemic. I urge MLAs above the age of 60 to get themselves vaccinated. You can contact Nitin Patel or his department in case you need any assistance,'' the chief minister said in the House.

State Energy Minister Saurabh Patel also received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

According to a government release issued on Thursday, till now 1.01 lakh citizens above the age of 60 years and those above 45 years who suffered from co-morbid conditions had received the vaccine in Gujarat.

