Mumbai: 10 restaurant workers test positive, quarantined

Mumbai: 10 restaurant workers test positive, quarantinedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST
Ten out of 35 employees of a restaurant in Andheri area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to the mega COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, a civic official said on Friday.
He said the restaurant management has been given strict instructions to depute new staff and follow all sanitisation processes and outbreak protocols before restarting operations.
''The staff who tested positive earlier this week and their high risk contacts have been quarantined in the BKC centre,'' said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.
As on late Thursday, the country's financial capital had a COVID-19 caseload of 3,29,843, including 11,487 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden presses for COVID relief plan with AFL-CIO head, other labor leaders
English lockdown reducing COVID-19 infections but prevalence still high, study finds
China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases in mainland vs 7 a day earlier
Air pollution kills thousands in megacities despite COVID lockdowns
Brazil nears 10 million COVID-19 cases