Left Menu

Mumbai: 10 restaurant workers test positive, quarantined

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 16:30 IST
Mumbai: 10 restaurant workers test positive, quarantined
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ten out of 35 employees of a restaurant in Andheri area of Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus and were shifted to the mega COVID care centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, a civic official said on Friday.

He said the restaurant management has been given strict instructions to depute new staff and follow all sanitisation processes and outbreak protocols before restarting operations.

''The staff who tested positive earlier this week and their high risk contacts have been quarantined in the BKC centre,'' said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

As on late Thursday, the country's financial capital had a COVID-19 caseload of 3,29,843, including 11,487 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Jindal Global Law School enters global top 100 in QS World University Rankings

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

An attentive class is better than a crowded one: Nalapad Academy

Bangalore Karnataka India, March 5 ANINewsVoir Nalapad Academy, a National and International curricula school in the heart of Bangalore, is built with a vision to create a successful gen-next, well-equipped with technology and emotional int...

Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday approved disbursement of arrears of salaries to the teaching and non- teaching staff of 33 government-aided schools here.Also, she gave her nod to payment of pension due fo...

Pope Francis waves to crowds in Iraq's capital

Pope Francis rolled down the window of his car to wave at some of the hundreds of people who gathered to greet him as his motorcade rolled through Iraqs capital.Crowds waving Iraqi and Vatican flags gathered along Baghdads airport road the...

Morgan Stanley expands Black recruitment program

Morgan Stanley is expanding a program to recruit Black professionals into its market business regardless of their experience in financial services, bank executives said.Last Fall, the Wall Street giant launched the Morgan Stanley Experience...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021