PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:27 IST
257 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in a day in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand witnessed an upward swing in coronavirus cases with 257 infections reported on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 99,515.

A 67-year-old patient died at a hospital in Haridwar, taking the death toll to 1,709.

Dehradun district reported the highest 126 cases, Haridwar 73, Tehri 15, Nainital 12, Udham Singh Nagar 10, Pauri five, Uttarkashi four, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Chamapawat three each, Almora two and Chamoli one, a bulletin from Covid Control Room said.

A leading hotel of the Taj group in Rishikesh, which had been closed for 48 hours after 16 of its staff tested positive for COVID-19 in a day on Thursday, reported 41 more positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa has still not been opened for tourists.

Muni-ki-Reti SHO R K Saklani said RT-PCR tests are being conducted of tourists from outside the state at the police post at Lakshman Jhula-Tapovan Sarai and seven to eight of them are testing COVID-19 positive on an average daily.

Meanwhile, 18421 people were administered vaccine doses across the state on Saturday taking the number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 1,21,297.

