Left Menu

Covishield, Covaxin effective against UK, Brazillian variants; Work against South African strain on: Govt

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are effective against the UK and the Brazillian variants of coronavirus, while the work against the South African strain was on at several laboratories, the Centre said on Tuesday.Addressing a weekly press conference of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava also said of 11,064 genome samples sequenced in the country, the UK variant of the virus was detected in 807, the South African variant in 47 and the Brazilian variant was found in one.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:29 IST
Covishield, Covaxin effective against UK, Brazillian variants; Work against South African strain on: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines are effective against the UK and the Brazillian variants of coronavirus, while the work against the South African strain was on at several laboratories, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Addressing a weekly press conference of the Union health ministry, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava also said of 11,064 genome samples sequenced in the country, the UK variant of the virus was detected in 807, the South African variant in 47 and the Brazilian variant was found in one. ''Both the vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin- are effective against the UK and the Brazillian variants and the work against the South African variant is ongoing at several laboratories,'' he said.

Bhargava further said that mutations are sporadic and single mutations are not found to be dominant in any particular area in India. ''In terms of significance of the point of double mutations they are not significant as far as India is concerned and their relationship with increased severity or increased transmissibility has not been established in Indian context,'' he said.

Responding to another question, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said there is no Indian strain of coronavirus.

Noting that there are two concepts -concept of virus shift and virus drift, Bhushan said all viruses drift as the virus replicates itself but the changes that occur due to this process are not important and it does not call for any rapid change in the public response strategy.

He also said that it was ''natural and inevitable phenomenon'' that a virus that has been around for more than a year, travelled through more than one crore people, will obviously undergo change. This is not a cause to panic, he added.

''However, when a virus shifts it undergoes significant changes and there is a need to test whether my existing vaccines work against the virus, known as variant or mutant virus,'' he explained.

Last week, the Union health ministry said the new ''double mutant'' variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in Delhi, Maharashtra and some other places in addition to the three ''variants of concern'' -- first noticed in the UK, South Africa and Brazil -- that have been found in at least 18 states and union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid surge, restrictions, night curfew in C'garh districts

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, restrictions have been imposed on shops remaining open after 9 pm in several districts, including Raipur, while some areas will see night curfew from Tuesday, officials said.The order issued b...

Mamata requests EC to provide security to TMC workers in Nandigram

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP of beating Trinamool Congress TMC workers in Nandigram, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the Election Commission on Tuesday to provide security to the ruling party workers in the Assem...

EXCLUSIVE-EU set to sanction more Iranians for rights abuses, first since 2013, diplomats say

The European Union is set to agree to sanction several Iranian individuals on Wednesday for human rights abuses, the first such measures since 2013, three EU diplomats said.EU envoys are expected to agree to impose travel bans and asset fre...

Soccer-More talks remain before UEFA vote on Champions League reforms

European soccers governing body UEFA will make a final decision on its proposed changes to the Champions League on April 19 as talks continue about the details of the plan for an expanded competition.UEFAs executive committee will on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021