Left Menu

Qatar orders private health centres to halt non-urgent services

Qatar's cabinet on Wednesday ordered a halt to non-urgent medical services at private health facilities as of April 2 as coronavirus cases rise in the Gulf Arab state, state news agency QNA said.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST
Qatar orders private health centres to halt non-urgent services

Qatar's cabinet on Wednesday ordered a halt to non-urgent medical services at private health facilities as of April 2 as coronavirus cases rise in the Gulf Arab state, state news agency QNA said. Qatar on Wednesday reported 780 new COVID-19 infections compared with a daily rate below 200 in December.

The health ministry had on Tuesday widened the country's vaccination campaign to include people aged 40 and above. "In the past few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases has risen continuously, leading to significant numbers of people being admitted to hospital and intensive care every day with severe symptoms," the ministry said in a statement.

Qatar last week tightened restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, including closing leisure centres and further reducing operating capacity at shopping malls and cinemas. Fellow Gulf state Oman, which last week imposed a partial curfew, has also seen coronavirus cases continue to climb. The sultanate recorded 1,162 cases on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Covid: 56 more deaths, 2,452 more cases in Punjab

Covid-19 claimed 56 more lives in Punjab in the last 24 years, pushing the death toll due to the disease till Wednesday to 6,868 in the state which also registered 2,452 fresh infections, taking the count to 2,39,734.The number of active ca...

Business briefs

Bharat Financial to pay for employees vaccination Hyderabad, Mar 31 PTI Leading microlender Bharat Financial Inclusion has said it will bear the costs of COVID-19 vaccinations for over 28,000 employees.As part of the initiative, the Indusin...

Mollywood's tryst with politics continue as celebrities fielded by political parties launch high pitch campaign

Though there is no shortage of fan following for film personalities in Kerala, most actors in the past have kept away from taking a direct political plunge. However, this time all three political fronts have fielded actors in the assembly e...

Do not agree to claim that we might be blocked: Huawei

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Wednesday said it does not agree to the claims that the company may be blocked by the Indian government. Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen told reporters in a virtual briefing that the Indian g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021