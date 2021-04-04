Germany rates Netherlands as high coronavirus infection risk - RKI

Germany rates Netherlands as high coronavirus infection risk - RKIReuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 17:06 IST
Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday it was designating the Netherlands an area of particularly high risk of coronavirus infection due to a high number of cases in the country.
This means that from Tuesday people entering Germany from the Netherlands will need to provide documentation of a negative coronavirus test.
