Left Menu

Spread of COVID-19 contained in Arunachal Pradesh due to collective teamwork: State Health minister

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:56 IST
Spread of COVID-19 contained in Arunachal Pradesh due to collective teamwork: State Health minister

Arunachal Pradesh has been able to contain the spread of the pandemic due to the dedication of medical fraternity and frontline workers, and the ccoperation of people in strictly following COVID-19 safety protocols, Health and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang said on Sunday.

However, there should be no complacency in adhering to COVID-19 safety norms as the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, across the country, could peak by mid-April as predicted by Indian scientists by using a mathematical model, the minister told PTI in an interview.

Till April 3, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the northeastern state stood at 16,849, including 4 active cases, 16,785 recoveries and 56 deaths, Libang said, quoting the daily bulletin issued by state surveillance officer Dr. L Jampa.

Highlighting that the state did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last many days, the minister asked people to be on guard so that the record can be continued.

''This landlocked hilly state is a protected area where Inner Line Permit (ILP) is in force. Any Indian citizen intending to visit Arunachal Pradesh has to obtain ILP, which to a great extent is helping in controlling the spread of the virus due to the restricted movement of people from outside the state'', he said.

The ILP is a travel document required by outsiders, including people from other states of the country, to visit Arunachal Pradesh some other northeastern states.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive, launched with Covishield vaccines on January 12, is continuing in the state, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021