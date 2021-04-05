Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-04-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-04-2021 21:34 IST
Guj sees spike of 3,160 cases, 3k mark breached for 1st time

The daily addition of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat breached the 3000-mark for the first time as 3,160 people were detected with the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,21,598, an official said on Monday.

The death toll increased by 15 to touch 4,581, while 2,028 people getting discharged from hospitals took the recovery count to 3,00,765, which is 93.52 per cent of the caseload, he added.

The number of active cases in the state is 16,252, which is a rise of over 1,000 cases in a single day, the official pointed out.

''Ahmedabad led with 773 new cases, followed by 603 in Surat, 283 in Rajkot, 216 in Vadodara etc. During the day, seven patients died in Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Bhavnagar and Vadodara,'' he said.

A state government release said 67.62 lakh persons had been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 8.10 lakh had got the second dose.

In neighbouring Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 27 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 3,743.

With the recovery count rising by 21 to touch 3,534, and the deaths remaining at two so far, the active caseload in the Union territory was 207.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,21,598 new cases 3,160, deaths 4,581 discharged 3,00,765, active cases 16,252 and people tested so far - figures not released.

