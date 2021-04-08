China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier

China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on April 7, up from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 11 of the new cases were local infections reported in southwestern Yunnan province. Ruili city in Yunnan, which borders Myanmar, has rolled out a series of COVID-19 countermeasures including home quarantine and vaccination efforts after a new cluster emerged there last week.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to six from eight cases a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,365, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

