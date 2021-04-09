Libya gets 57,000 AstraZeneca doses from COVAX

Libya has received more than 57,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX initiative. The U.N. children's agency, UNICEF, said the doses that arrived late Thursday have been earmarked to health workers, people older than 75, and people with chronic disease. Libya's National Center for Disease Control said 57,600 doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine were in the first COVAX shipment to Libya.

On Sunday, Libya received 101,250 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Libya has seen swelling COVID-19 cases. The county of around 7 million people has reported more than 166,000 confirmed cases and 2,799 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, the actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher.

