InterGlobe organizes vaccination camp; over 100 employees, family members register on Day1

Diversified conglomerate InterGlobe Enterprises on Friday said that over 100 employees and their family members have registered themselves for getting the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of the vaccination camp organized at its corporate office in Gurugram.

InterGlobe Enterprises is sponsoring the COVID-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members, it said in a statement.

It added that this first vaccination camp is being conducted by a 12-15 member specialized team, comprising doctors, nurses, and attendants, from Medanta-The Medicity, it said in a statement.

The over-three-decades-old business house has an interest in aviation, hospitality, and travel-related services. It employs over 24,000 professionals across more than 100 cities, globally.

Similar drives will be conducted in the future in collaboration with hospitals in the region to cover all employees as per the eligibility, it said. The company added that they can also opt to get vaccinated in the hospitals of their choice, sponsored by the company.

''It is our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families, and we are pleased to facilitate vaccination for them in a hassle-free manner through this camp,'' said K S Bakshi, group head (human resources) at InterGlobe Enterprises.

He added that with adequate safety measures and regular vaccination camps, ''we shall come out safe on the other side of this pandemic''.

