Left Menu

Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic

Iran on Saturday began a 10-day lockdown amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, state TV reported, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the Middle East's worst outbreak. Irans coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as red zones. The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:22 IST
Iran enforces 10-day lockdown amid fourth wave of pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran on Saturday began a 10-day lockdown amid the fourth wave of coronavirus infections, state TV reported, a worrisome trend after more than a year of the country battling the Middle East's worst outbreak.

Iran's coronavirus task force, charged with determining virus restrictions, ordered most shops closed and offices restricted to one-third capacity in cities declared as "red-zones." The capital Tehran and 250 other cities and towns across the country have been declared red zones. They have the highest virus positivity rates and the most severe restrictions in place. Over 85 percent of the country now has either a red or orange infection status, authorities said. The severe surge in infections follows a two-week public holiday for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Millions traveled to the Caspian coast and other popular vacation spots, packed markets to shop for new clothes and toys, and congregated in homes for parties in defiance of government health guidelines.

The new lockdown also affects all parks, restaurants, bakeries, beauty salons, malls, and bookstores.

There appeared to be no respite in sight to the virus's spread as Iran's vaccine rollout lagged. Only some 200,000 doses have been administered in the country of 84 million, according to the World Health Organisation. COVAX, an international collaboration to deliver the vaccine equitably across the world, delivered its first shipment to Iran on Monday from the Netherlands containing 700,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

The Health Ministry said there were more than 19,600 new infections on Saturday, including 193 deaths. The confirmed death toll since the beginning of the outbreak stood at more than 64,200 in the country of 83 million. Hadi Minaie, a shop owner at Tehran's Grand Bazaar, said mismanagement was the reason for the new surge and the government should have prevented people's movements during Nowruz — not at a time when people need to earn a living. "Nobody can say the lockdown should not have been imposed. But better management would have been enforcing it during Nowruz holiday when everywhere was already closed not now that everyone wants to work and earn a living,'' he said. "Lockdowns are only effective to some extent but for how long should the people be paying the price," said Alireza Ghadirian, a carpet seller at the bazaar. He said the government needed to do more to provide vaccines.

Authorities have done little to enforce lockdown restrictions and originally resisted a nationwide lockdown to salvage an economy already devastated by the tough US. sanctions. A year into the pandemic, public fatigue and intransigence has deepened. Saeed Valizadeh, a motorcyclist who earns his living transporting passengers and light packages from the bazaar, said if the government paid a stipend to low-income citizens, then they could afford to stay at home. "Those who are wealthy have no problem staying home but we can't," he said. President Hassan Rouhani said several factors played a role in the rising number of cases but the prime culprit was the UK variant of the virus that entered Iran from Iraq.

Earlier this year, the country kicked off its coronavirus inoculation campaign, administering a limited number of Russian Sputnik V vaccine doses to medical workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the second game of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. At the toss, Pant, who is leading the te...

Harry expected to fly in for funeral of grandfather Prince Philip

The rift in the royal ranks after an explosive interview by Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle is to be set aside as reports suggest that the Duke of Sussex is keen to fly to the UK despite coronavirus restrictions to attend grandfather Pr...

Amid poll-related violence, 71 more CAPF companies rushed to West Bengal

The Election Commission EC Saturday directed the Union Home Ministry to deploy 71 additional companies of Central Armed Police forces CAPFs in West Bengal for the conduct of the remaining four phases of polls, official sources said.The orde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021