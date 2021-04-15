Germany's Spahn tells states to toughen COVID restrictions quickly

German Health Minister Jens Spahn urged the country's 16 federal states to impose tougher restrictions quickly to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus and not to wait until a national law on measures is passed.

"We know from last autumn what happens when we don't act quickly," Spahn told reporters, adding doctors expect there will be 6,000 patients in intensive care by the end of the month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)