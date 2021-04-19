Left Menu

It can be said that it is the community spread situation, the minister said.On the status of medical oxygen in Nagpur, the minister said the city received only one truck carrying liquid oxygen on Sunday.Rather than transferringoxygen from Lloyds steel campus to hospitals in Nagpur, a 1000-oxygenated bed jumbo hospital will be set up there and patients needing oxygen will be sent there from Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:45 IST
COVID-19 situation in Nagpur is very dangerous: Nitin Raut

The COVID-19 pandemic in Nagpur has probably entered the ''community spread'' phase which is a very dangerous and serious situation, district guardian minister Nitin Raut said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, Raut said a jumbo hospital with 1,000 oxygenated beds will come up in Lloyds Steel campus in Wardha city, about 76 km from here.

He said the Llyod facility has 260 metric tonnes of oxygen.

On Monday, Nagpur district reported 6,364 new COVID-19 cases while 113 patients died, which is the highest toll in a single day.

Nagpur's caseload is 3,29,470 while the count of fatalities is 6,386, a health official said, adding that the district has 70,397 active cases while 2,52,687 patients have recovered so far.

''The pandemic situation in Nagpur has become very dangerous and serious. It can be said that it is the community spread situation,'' the minister said.

On the status of medical oxygen in Nagpur, the minister said the city received only one truck carrying (liquid) oxygen on Sunday.

''Rather than transferringoxygen from Lloyds steel campus to hospitals in Nagpur, a 1000-oxygenated bed jumbo hospital will be set up there and patients needing oxygen will be sent there from Nagpur. In the first phase, 200 beds will be set up immediately,'' Raut said.

He also informed that 1,000 oxygen cylinders are being sourced from Koradi and Khaparkheda power stations in Nagpur, and a special compressor will be brought from China where it is available.

He said 1,000 oxygen concentration machines and 100 more ventilators are being arranged for two government hospitals in Nagpur.

Raut also informed about setting up a jumbo hospital in the indoor sports stadium in Nagpur on the lines of Mumbai and Pune.

Speaking on the issue of acute shortage of Remdesivir injections, Raut said only 7 to 8 companies are manufacturing that drug, and it is not manufactured in Maharashtra.

He said the production of Remdesivir is affected due to the lack of raw material coming from abroad.

''Nagpur district did not receive Remdesivir injections on April 17 and 18. Today, we received 3,000 vials and the collector will distribute it to hospitals accordingly,'' Raut added.

The minister demanded that the Centre set up one of the proposed 100 oxygen plants in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, with 17,978 new tests, the count of samples tested so far in Nagpur district went up to 20,14,832, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

