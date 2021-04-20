Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine sales
Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported $100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday.

The company has previously said the vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the pandemic.

Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine brings in $100 mln in quarterly sales

Johnson Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported 100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday and tightened its forecast for profits this year.The company has p...

