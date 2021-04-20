Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine sales

Johnson & Johnson reports $100 million in quarterly COVID-19 vaccine salesReuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 16:03 IST
Johnson & Johnson, whose COVID-19 vaccine was put on pause last week to review reports of rare blood clots, reported $100 million in first-quarter sales of the shot on Tuesday.
The company has previously said the vaccine will be available on a not-for-profit basis until the end of the pandemic.
