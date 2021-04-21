India's Serum institute to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to private hospitals at $8/dose

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to the country's state governments at 400 rupees ($5.30) per dose and to private hospitals at 600 rupees ($7.95).

"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement. "We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems." ($1 = 75.4620 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)