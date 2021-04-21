Left Menu

Delhi HC directs Centre to stop supply of oxygen for industrial purposes

Amid the rise in the complaints of shortage of medical oxygen across several hospitals in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to immediately stop the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:47 IST
Delhi HC directs Centre to stop supply of oxygen for industrial purposes
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the rise in the complaints of shortage of medical oxygen across several hospitals in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to immediately stop the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes.While hearing an urgent application regarding the oxygen shortage at Max Hospital here, the Court also directed the Centre to provide safe passage for the supply of oxygen from the place of production to place of delivery. "Why government is not waking to reality? How is this that the government is so oblivious to the ground reality? We cannot have people dying. This is an emergency of such grave nature," the Court said.

The Delhi High Court also noted that several people died in a hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik hospital due to no oxygen supply. Terming the present scenario as 'delicate' and 'sensitive', the Court also said that the industry can wait for several days for oxygen supply and directed the Centre to immediately takeover production of oxygen from steel plant and petroleum plant to supply for medical use.

The Petitioner, Max Hospital chain, submitted that it has been running from pillar to post and have made a number of requests both to the Centre and Delhi Government. "The Hospital at (Max) Patparganj has currently only three hours of supply of oxygen and if the oxygen runs outs, the life of 400 patients out of which there are 262 COVID patients, will be under threat. A number of these patients are critical and on ventilator support and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," the petitioner said.

"There is no visibility for the supply of oxygen to the Hospital either from the Centre and Delhi Government, no action has been forthcoming from the respondents," it said. "The hospital network presently has over 1,400 COVID patients admitted in its various hospitals in the NCR. Most of these patients are being supported on medical oxygen. Presently, most of the hospitals in the network are working on dangerously low levels of oxygen supply, which can lead to a very serious adverse patient incident," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab Chief Secy bans elective surgeries in private hospitals, asks them to reserve 75 pc beds for COVID-19 patients

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, on Wednesday ordered an immediate ban on all the elective surgeries besides reserving 75 per cent beds in the private hospitals for COVID-19 patients to help conquer the ongoing second wave effectively. ...

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital: Centre assures HC.

Oxygen quota alloted to Delhi will reach the national capital Centre assures HC....

Post-vaccination breakthrough COVID-19 infection rate very small in India: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the breakthrough infection rate of COVID-19 after taking the either of the two Made in India vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield vaccines - is a very small number. Two-four per 10,000 breakthro...

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021