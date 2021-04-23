Left Menu

Texas woman hospitalized after J&J shot with similar symptoms as blood clot cases

U.S. health agencies recommended pausing the use of the J&J single-shot vaccine last week because of rare cases of blood clots in six people out of the around 7 million people who have received the shot in the country. A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services said the CDC had notified the state agency about the incident on Wednesday and said it would not provide any additional information to protect the patient's privacy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 09:56 IST
Texas woman hospitalized after J&J shot with similar symptoms as blood clot cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A woman in Texas who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has been hospitalized after showing symptoms similar to those of six people who recently suffered blood clots after taking the shot in the United States, a Texas health agency spokesman said on Thursday.

The incident comes as advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Friday to consider whether it is safe to resume injections of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine and senior U.S. health officials prepare for a green light. U.S. health agencies recommended pausing the use of the J&J single-shot vaccine last week because of rare cases of blood clots in six people out of the around 7 million people who have received the shot in the country.

A spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services said the CDC had notified the state agency about the incident on Wednesday and said it would not provide any additional information to protect the patient's privacy. "The patient is an adult female who was hospitalized after receiving the J&J vaccine with symptoms that appear to be consistent with the six cases reported elsewhere last week," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.

The Austin American-Statesman newspaper, which first reported the incident, said federal authorities were probing the case. "It's important to remember that just because something is reported it doesn't necessarily mean that it was caused by or linked to the vaccine," Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner at the Texas health agency's division for infectious diseases, was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday that it found a possible link between J&J's vaccine and rare blood clotting issues in adults who received doses in the United States, but it said that the benefits of the one-dose shot outweigh its risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Regional NGOs urge ASEAN to include ousted Myanmar lawmakers in crisis summit

A grouping of 45 Southeast Asian non-governmental organisations has urged regional leaders to include Myanmar lawmakers ousted by the military to attend a summit on Saturday to discuss the turmoil in that country. The Association of Southea...

Fitch affirms India at BBB-minus, Covid not to derail economic recovery

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indias long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating IDR at BBB-minus and said the surging second wave of Covid-19 might delay GDP recovery but will not derail the economy. Fitch has forecast a 12.8 per cent re...

Olympics-IOC can't stop athletes taking a knee in Tokyo: Britain's Skinner

Britains Olympic track cycling gold medallist Callum Skinner said the International Olympic Committee IOC would not be able to stop athletes protesting during this years Tokyo Games. IOC Rule 50 forbids any kind of demonstration or politica...

25 COVID patients die at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in last 24 hrs; govt sources say sufficient oxygen at facility

Twenty-five sickest COVID-19 patients have died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here in the last 24 hours, and the lives of another 60 such patients are at risk, officials said on Friday, amid a serious oxygen crisis unfolding in the national cap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021