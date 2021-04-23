All Guj sectors working unitedly to tackle COVID-19: CM to PM

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:15 IST
Gujarat will tackle the COVID-19 outbreak through vaccination and strict adherence to norms in place to curb the spread of the virus, along with ramping up of health infrastructure in the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Rupani was speaking at a meeting held by the PM virtually with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

The government machinery, the private sector and social organisations in Gujarat were working unitedly to help people, an official release quoted the CM as saying.

Rupani informed PM Modi that the state had over 90,000 beds now, including 11,500 ICU beds and 51,000 oxygen beds, for corornavirus treatment against 42,000 in March 15, while tests had increased to 1.75 lakh daily, of which 70,000 were RT-PCR ones.

The CM said social and religious organisations had come forward to help, and cited the example of Morbi where five COVID care centres with 630 beds have been set up by such groups for patients with mild symptoms.

As directed by the Centre, Gujarat has focused on micro containment zones, and there are 30,000 such spots statewide currently, and these are being attended by 20,000 medical teams, he told the PM during the online meeting.

The demand for medical oxygen had increased significantly and the state government was trying its best to meet it by strengthening the distribution system, the release said.

As on Thursday. 91.51 lakh persons in the state have been given the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. while 17.07 lakh have been administered the second dose.

